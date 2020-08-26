1950 - August 20, 2020 Marcus Smythe, actor of film, television and theatre, died Aug. 20 at his home with family in La Crescenta, Calif. He was 70. The cause of death was the culmination of a three-year battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Goddard, two sons, Harrison and Duncan, and brother Casey of Tucson, Ariz., as well as nieces and nephews in Kansas and Arizona. He is preceded in death by parents, Patricia (Schweitzer) and Paul Smythe and brother Scott.Smythe was a familiar romantic lead in the most popular daytime-television serials of the 1970s and '80s. These included his portrayal of Gordon Middleton on "The Guiding Light," Dane Taylor on "Search for Tomorrow," and Peter Love on NBC's long-running and award-winning "Another World." He also appeared with such acting luminaries as Henry Fonda, Myrna Loy and Jessica Tandy in feature films and performed extensively in off-Broadway theatrical productions and national stage tours. He was the recipient of Drama Logue and LA Weekly Drama Awards during his stage career in Los Angeles. He was a member of SAG, AFTRA and Actors Equity.He received his B.A. in theatre from Otterbein University in 1972 and a Master of Fine Arts from Ohio University in 1975. He appeared at the Cleveland Playhouse post-college before his move to New York City.With his sons, Smythe was active in Boy Scouts of America in La Crescenta. He served as assistant scout master, Chaplain and recruiter as well as coaching, with wife Suzanne, both sons to achieve Eagle Scout.A memorial remembrance will be deferred to either electronic access or post-pandemic in-person service. In lieu of flower tributes, the family respectfully encourages contributions to a favorite charity
The family wishes to reinforce to everyone that the pandemic is real and asks everyone to please wear a mask.