Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Schmidl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret C. Schmidl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret C. Schmidl Obituary
May 12, 1920 - June 28, 2019 Margaret Celeste was born on May 12, 1920 in Soudan, Minnesota, on the Vermillion Iron Range to Mary and Joseph F. Erchul, the seventh of eleven children. Diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2007, she ended her long goodbye peacefully at the age of 99. Marge, as she was known to family and friends, was the daughter of proud Slovenian immigrants who were fiercely devoted to their adopted land. Born into a family of faith, her faith sustained her throughout her life. She savored life and faced obstacles with cheerful optimism. She was preceded in death by her parents, all but one of her siblings, her husband Leonard, and her great-granddaughter Madelyn Rose. Her memory will be cherished by her son Bob and his wife Kathy, her daughter Maxine and her husband Alan, her adored grandchildren Christina and Laura and their husbands Mike and Justin, her great-grandson Henry, her sister Agnes, and her many nieces, nephews, and friends. Marge was interred at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach on July 9th, 2019 beside her beloved Len. Donations to the () in her memory would be welcomed by her family, because the first survivor of Alzheimer's disease is out there.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.