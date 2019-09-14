|
May 12, 1920 - June 28, 2019 Margaret Celeste was born on May 12, 1920 in Soudan, Minnesota, on the Vermillion Iron Range to Mary and Joseph F. Erchul, the seventh of eleven children. Diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2007, she ended her long goodbye peacefully at the age of 99. Marge, as she was known to family and friends, was the daughter of proud Slovenian immigrants who were fiercely devoted to their adopted land. Born into a family of faith, her faith sustained her throughout her life. She savored life and faced obstacles with cheerful optimism. She was preceded in death by her parents, all but one of her siblings, her husband Leonard, and her great-granddaughter Madelyn Rose. Her memory will be cherished by her son Bob and his wife Kathy, her daughter Maxine and her husband Alan, her adored grandchildren Christina and Laura and their husbands Mike and Justin, her great-grandson Henry, her sister Agnes, and her many nieces, nephews, and friends. Marge was interred at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach on July 9th, 2019 beside her beloved Len. Donations to the () in her memory would be welcomed by her family, because the first survivor of Alzheimer's disease is out there.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019