Martin Joseph Sheridan
Our sweet, beloved Marty left us at dusk last Friday evening, in Cincinnati, OH., where he'd come to live with his mom Lisa & brother/best friend Patrick, whose hearts are broken. Marty was a beautiful, joyful spirit who attended St. Monica & OLG Catholic schools. He won art awards from the City of Hermosa Beach, & excelled in CYO football & basketball, SMLL, & RBYB programs, also playing FB for BMHS, before graduating from Carson HS & El Camino CC,. He enjoyed tutoring youngsters in math & science. Marty, preceded in death by his dad, Gerry Sheridan, is also survived by his adoring cat, MR. Aaron Rodgers. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Monica-St. George Parish in Cincinnati, Oct. 2, with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. Please consider donating to our gofundme.com page for Marty, braintrauma.org, or the UCLA Brain Research Institute.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
