Our sweet, beloved Marty left us at dusk last Friday evening, in Cincinnati, OH., where he'd come to live with his mom Lisa & brother/best friend Patrick, whose hearts are broken. Marty was a beautiful, joyful spirit who attended St. Monica & OLG Catholic schools. He won art awards from the City of Hermosa Beach, & excelled in CYO football & basketball, SMLL, & RBYB programs, also playing FB for BMHS, before graduating from Carson HS & El Camino CC,. He enjoyed tutoring youngsters in math & science. Marty, preceded in death by his dad, Gerry Sheridan, is also survived by his adoring cat, MR. Aaron Rodgers. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Monica-St. George Parish in Cincinnati, Oct. 2, with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. Please consider donating to our gofundme.com
page for Marty, braintrauma.org
, or the UCLA Brain Research Institute.