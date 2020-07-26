September 15, 1935 - July 22, 2020 Mary Frances Gage, born September 15, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York, passed peacefully on July 22, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. She is survived by her son Mark Francis Shinnick, his wife Corina, and daughter Ann-Marie Streibich and her husband Jim, granddaughter Haley and her husband Lawrence, grandson Ryan, and granddaughter Cara. She is preceeded in death by her husband, Bob Gage, and her adoptive parents, Francis D. Griffin and Irene Dunne Griffin, who brought her to Los Angeles as a toddler and welcomed her into their lives with endless love. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend to many. She is smiling down on us now with her departed loved ones, including many furry friends. She lived a rich and fulfilling life, having fun and always tending to her beautiful home and garden, her pride and passion. She will be remembered for her relentlessly positive outlook on life, kind philanthropic nature, quick wit and savage humor, and her powerful faith in God's will. She was a lover of animals and children, supporting charities giving voice to and protecting the innocent and endangered.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Irene Dunne Guild supporting Providence St. John's Health Center: https://www.irenedunneguild.org/