Misayo "Misi" Kumakura
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Misayo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 9, 1918 - June 9, 2020 Misayo passed peacefully into eternity at one month shy of 102 years old. Born in Santa Ana, CA, she lived in Holtville, Los Angeles, Poston, Chicago and back to Los Angeles. She was predeceased by her dear husband Harry Kumakura in 1999. Married in 1959, they called Harry's native Seattle their home for 43 years. She moved to Alhambra CA in 2002 to be closer to her siblings and their families. Misayo is also predeceased by beloved family: parents Tokutaro and Hatsuno Mori, brothers Sam, Susumu (& wife Kumi), and Bob Mori, brothers-in-law Wally Hanaoka and George Sugimura, and nieces Linda (Hanaoka) Nouchi and Carol Momoda. She leaves behind her beloved sisters Yoshiko Hanaoka and Misuko Sugimura, sisters-in-law Michiko Mori and Kay Mori, as well as beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Private family memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Please no floral memorials or koden. If you would like to make a donation in Misayo's memory, please do so to Atherton Baptist Homes, 214 S. Atlantic Blvd., Alhambra, CA 91801, where Misi received excellent care for 18 years. WWW.FukuiMortuary.com 213-626-0441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved