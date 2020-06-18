July 9, 1918 - June 9, 2020 Misayo passed peacefully into eternity at one month shy of 102 years old. Born in Santa Ana, CA, she lived in Holtville, Los Angeles, Poston, Chicago and back to Los Angeles. She was predeceased by her dear husband Harry Kumakura in 1999. Married in 1959, they called Harry's native Seattle their home for 43 years. She moved to Alhambra CA in 2002 to be closer to her siblings and their families. Misayo is also predeceased by beloved family: parents Tokutaro and Hatsuno Mori, brothers Sam, Susumu (& wife Kumi), and Bob Mori, brothers-in-law Wally Hanaoka and George Sugimura, and nieces Linda (Hanaoka) Nouchi and Carol Momoda. She leaves behind her beloved sisters Yoshiko Hanaoka and Misuko Sugimura, sisters-in-law Michiko Mori and Kay Mori, as well as beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Private family memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Please no floral memorials or koden. If you would like to make a donation in Misayo's memory, please do so to Atherton Baptist Homes, 214 S. Atlantic Blvd., Alhambra, CA 91801, where Misi received excellent care for 18 years. WWW.FukuiMortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 18, 2020.