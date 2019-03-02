September 25, 1932 - February 26, 2019 Actress Mitzi Hoag died Tuesday at home in Sherman Oaks, California. Born Margaret Myrtle Hoag in Cleveland, Ohio, she graduated with a BA from Shimer College at age 19 and attended graduate school at Case Western before moving to New York, then in 1959, to Los Angeles. Her career in theater, television and film spanned from the 1950s to the 1990s. She received critical acclaim for her acting in Heloise, The Miracle Worker and Joe Egg. She performed in numerous commercials, over a dozen feature films, and earned 100+ television credits including the series We'll Get By, recurring roles on Here Come the Brides, The Facts of Life, and multiple guest spots on shows including Bonanza, The Partridge Family, and S.W.A.T. Married to Stephen Wolfson from 1959 to 1967 and to Jonathan Beggs from 1976 to her death. Mother of Abbie Wolfson, a second mother to many others. She was the matriarch of a large extended, blended family, befriending Stephen's later wives and treating Jonathan's step-children as her own. She was a devoted grandmother who delighted in the presence of her grandsons. She loved nature and animals, fostering wild birds, taking in strays and volunteering for many environmental and conservation organizations. Beautiful and gracious, she worked to minimize the impact of her cognitive decline. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jon Beggs, her daughter Abbie Wolfson-Sanger, grandsons James and Joseph Sanger, as well as numerous others for whom she was a loving presence. A memorial service will be held on March 4th. Concerned about our environment and finding spirituality in nature, Mitzi would have wanted donations to benefit The Tree People (12601 Mulholland Dr. Beverly Hills, CA 90210) or The Sierra Club (3250 Wilshire Blvd #110, Los Angeles, CA 90010.) Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019