Mort Tenner

June 10, 1928 - June 22, 2020 Survived by wife Mary, children Laura, Suzanne, Paul (Kristina) and Nancy, and grandchildren Mikaela (David), Benjamin and Cameron.After graduating from UCLA, Mort served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a teacher and administrator in Los Angeles for 36 years, including 17 years as principal of Franklin High School. He was active in the sport of track and field and served as Competition Director for track and field in the 1984 Olympics.Mort had a rich and full life which included membership in many youth-oriented charitable organizations. During his retirement, he was chairman of the Franklin High School Educational Foundation.For those who wish, donations in his memory may be made to Franklin Educational Foundation, 820 N. Avenue 54, Los Angeles 90042.



