1937 - May 2, 2019 It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we inform you that Norman Marcus, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away peacefully the evening of Thursday May 2 at his home in Los Angeles.Norman was married to Linda Marcus for 57 years. Norm was father to Lorrie, Andy, Ron and grandfather to Charley Norman was born in NYC in 1937. He graduated from Columbia Grammar Prep School and Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa and also got his MBA at NYU. Norman then worked for SD Leidesdorf in NY. He came to Los Angeles in 1968, and worked for Ernst & Young as head of the Tax Dept and then started their entertainment division Norman Marcus was instrumental together with Norman Oberstein to create a non profit foundation in honor of Rama Lenz. The foundation is The Lenz Foundation.The family suggests charitable donations to honor Norman be made to The Lenz Foundation. All funds donated during the month of May will be used to fund a special grant program in Norm's name with the guidance and advice of Norm's wife Linda. All funds raised will be matched by the Foundation to honor Norm's memory and to thank him for his 20 years of faithful service to the Foundation and the community he served with love.May Norm's memory be a blessing. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 10 to May 11, 2019