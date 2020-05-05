December 9, 1919 - April 28, 2020 Roselle Lipkin, loving and beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away from Covid19 in Los Angeles, CA at age 100. Born in Chicago, Roselle was preceded in death by her parents Sol and Bertha Rocklin, beloved husband Irving, sisters Helen (Lou) Dubkin, Mildred (Bud) Levinson, brothers Arnold and Norman Rocklin, and nephew Alan Dubkin. Roselle leaves behind her sister Arlene (Dave, deceased) Meyerson, son Steven (Cheryl), daughters Andrea (Peter) Bernkrant, and Judith (Bill Goldstein) Lipkin, five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Strong, smart, independent, gracious, kindhearted, thoughtful, she was our "Hallmark Queen" who loved dancing, reading, and staying active. She walked her path with courage and determination and the wisdom to live one day at a time. She will live in our hearts forever. A celebration of life will be held when the family can again be together. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Jewish World Service or The Braille Institute.



