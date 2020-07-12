October 9, 1922 - June 25, 2020 Ruth, 97, passed peacefully at home in West Hills CA. A Minneapolis-born theater arts major, she moved with loving husband Victor (deceased) to Inglewood CA & Las Vegas NV, raising sons: foley artist Kevin (deceased) and musician Morley. Vivacious and stylish, she loved bingo at the Vegas Showboat and mahjong with dear friends Lee Harris & Harriet Margulies. After a 1994 lung cancer recovery (with Marydale Webb's care), she enjoyed so much: Maggiano's meals, Kabbalah study and Pierce College cinema classes till her 90s. Survived by son Morley, her dog George, and beloved in-laws Shelly and Scott Goldfarb, and Shanna, David, Alexis, Rebecca and Megan Berkovits.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store