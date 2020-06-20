August 28, 1931 - June 14, 2020 Selwyn passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. He celebrated a loving marriage of 56 years to his wife/best friend, Elaine, whom he adored. He was a loving father to four children, Robyn, Mark (Azelia), Matthew (Tarja), and Michelle (Karl), a proud grandpa to ten grandchildren, and great-grandpa to one. Also survived by his younger brother Michael (Barbara). In life, Selwyn was a CPA and an attorney, practicing law in California for over 60 years. His industrious spirit led him to pursue a number of entrepreneurial endeavors in his lifetime. He was a mentor and confidant to many. He was a man of utmost integrity with a thirst for knowledge, known to relax with a rigorous puzzle or crossword in his hands. An avid outdoorsman, Selwyn enjoyed golfing, fishing, and camping with family and friends. He loved the feeling of deep powder under his skis while gliding through the trees. Selwyn's life will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in Selwyn's memory may be made to the Celiac Disease Foundation.He will be dearly missed.



