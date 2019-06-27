Resources More Obituaries for Sherman McQueen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sherman J. McQueen Jr.

May 29, 1928 - June 21, 2019 Sherman "Jack" McQueen, a 56-year resident of San Marino, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, June 21, 2019 with his family by his side. He was 91. McQueen was born to Sherman J. McQueen and Ethel Morrison in Monrovia, California, on May 29, 1928. McQueen landed his first job in commercial radio as a junior reporter at a Los Angeles radio station while still in high school. McQueen attended Monrovia-Arcadia-Duarte High School (MAD). This school had special meaning to McQueen because his father was the school's structural engineer. After high school and a year of Occidental College, McQueen joined the US Army where, while living in his Monrovia home, McQueen commuted to Sunset Blvd. and Gower St. in Hollywood. He worked the midnight to 8:00 a.m. shift to reach his fellow soldiers in the Pacific for Armed Forces Radio. He also covered stadium events in the Los Angeles area that were broadcast live over the AFRS. Returning to civilian life, McQueen attended Citrus College before working as a radio newscaster in Chicago and sportscaster in Spokane. McQueen left the talent side of show biz and assumed an executive management position in business affairs and drama development with CBS in Hollywood. He then went to D'Arcy Advertising in Los Angeles where he produced commercials and supervised all sports properties. He later joined Foote, Cone & Belding, at the time the largest advertising agency in the nation, as senior vice president and national broadcast director. During his thirty-six years with the firm, he served as executive producer of all client specials and series television shows including the Emmy Award-winning 'Hallmark Hall of Fame.' Upon his retirement in 1996, McQueen formed Highland Communications, a television production, marketing and public relations firm in San Marino, where he packaged and produced television properties for national advertisers and acted as public relations counsel for several Southern California community, philanthropic and cultural organizations. He was founding president of the Hollywood Radio & Television Society, cable committee chairman for the Television Academy and president of the Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters, which honored him with the Diamond Circle Award for his many contributions to the radio and television industries. McQueen was appointed telecommunications liaison between the City of San Marino and Time Warner Cable to develop Channel 19. He served as president of City Club in 1980 and on the community relations committees of the Huntington Library and Huntington Memorial Hospital. McQueen served as vice president and general manager of the Old Mill Foundation. While working with the Old Mill Foundation, McQueen was able to bring in summer concerts, and California Art Club art exhibits. He remained involved with the Old Mill until his retirement in 2010 and on the board until his passing. McQueen loved his work however as patriarch of the McQueen Clan, family always came first. He co-wrote a family history book and enjoyed visiting his Clan's native country of Scotland. He is survived by his wife, Ann of 51 years, daughters Amy (Jim) and Susan, granddaughters Sherryll and Bethany, and four great-grandchildren. A private graveside service was held for the family at Live Oak Cemetery in Monrovia. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, 11am at San Marino Community Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Old Mill Foundation. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 27 to June 28, 2019