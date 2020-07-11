May 7, 1934 - June 16, 2020 Sylvia Knapp Willey-Moreland passed away in the morning of June 16, 2020. She was born in Junction City, Kansas on May 7, 1934 to Brigadier General John Perry Willey and Mary Weber. Sylvia grew up and moved with her parents to Fort Leavenworth, Birmingham, and San Antonio, Texas. Sylvia attended University of Texas and then joined her father and mother at Fort Irwin, CA. She met her first husband, George E. Moss, and married on February 4, 1955 in Pasadena, CA. She married her second husband, Frank Garrish Moreland, on February 25, 1987 in Palm Desert, CA. Sylvia had two sons, George "Ted" Moss Jr. and John K. Moss, by her first marriage. Sylvia was an avid traveler who trekked in Nepal, a spectator for 3 Summer Olympics, golfed in St. Andrews, earned her glider's license, and loved having her suitcase packed at a moment's notice. She was very social participating in various soirees, balls, and parties that many of her friends hosted. Later in years, she loved playing golf with her second husband, playing foursome bridge, reading her Kindle, and enjoying her granddaughter, Danielle M. Moss, with various trips to Santa Fe, Williamsburg, New Orleans, and Mexico. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sylvia's memory may be made to World Wildlife Fund.



