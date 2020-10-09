1/2
November 16, 1935 - October 3, 2020 Mrs. Veeva Suzanne Presnell, daughter of Stuart and Suzy Hamblen, was born November 16th, 1935 in Hollywood, California. She attended Monrovia High School and was a graduate of UCLA. Born into an entertainment family, she began preforming at an early age. She took great joy in her music was always an avid supporter of the creative mind. She had an incredible talent for hearing and composing harmonies and actually won Spring Sing at the Hollywood Bowl in her college years, with her arrangement of Chopstix that she sang with 3 of her sorority sisters. She married her life-long love, Harve Presnell. They were blessed with a combined family of 6 children. Harve preceded her in death in June of 2009. She is remembered by their children: Raine Hickman, Shannon Brown, Tulley Brown, Etoile Presnell-Maroney, Taylor Presnell and Stephanie Presnell; 14 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; a host of devoted nieces nephews, cousins and friends.Veeva passed peacefully in her and Harve's home in the early hours of Saturday, October 3rd. A fund has been set up in her name, Veeva Presnell, with the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation. bbrfoundation.donordrive.com/campaign/veeva-presnell

Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
