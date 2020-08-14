James "Jimmy" Calvin Edwards, Jr., age 69 of Hamlet passed away at his home on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Outreach for Jesus. Burial with military honors will follow in Hillside Memorial Park.

Jimmy was the son of Hettie Howell Edwards Donwerth and the late James Calvin Edwards, Sr., born November 8, 1950 in Scotland County, North Carolina. He was a Vietnam War Veteran who proudly served our nation in the United States Marine Corps. Jimmy was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnamese Service Medal in honor of his bravery and service. He loved attending Outreach for Jesus. In his leisure time, Jimmy enjoyed fishing, boating and watching NASCAR with friends. He most loved his family, friends and our nation. To his family, he will be remembered as a loving husband, brother, uncle and devoted friend.

Jimmy leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 41 years, Kathy Smith Edwards of their home; his mother, Hettie Edwards Donwerth; and sister, Donna Edwards Shaw, both of Laurinburg; special friends, Wayne and Rhonda Johnson, along with a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Current COVID-19 mandate require facial masks or coverings and attendance for all services are limited to family.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.