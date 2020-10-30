April 25, 1931 - October 22, 2020 Aura Joann Monfort passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 at home with family at her bedside. Aura was born in Jefferson, Missouri to Dalmar Berglund and Aura Berglund (n‚e Skillman), the first of 3 children. The family moved from Missouri to the San Fransisco area when she was 12, settling in Redwood City, CA. She graduated from Sequoia High School in 1949. After graduating, Aura Joann studied nursing, and was set up on a blind date with Stuart Alan Monfort, a engineering student at the University of California at Berkeley. The two fell head over heels, and were married in 1952. After a honeymoon in New Orleans, the young couple moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where their two children, William Stuart Monfort and Aura Marie Monfort, were born. Shortly following Aura Marie's birth, the family moved to Lakewood, California, where Stuart worked for North American Rockwell Aviation. Aura Joann was very active in philanthropic groups in the Long Beach area, including Rick Rackers Assistance League and the PEO Sisterhood. Stuart and Aura Joann were avid travelers, voyaging extensively around Europe, making friends wherever they went. After a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer, Stuart passed away in 1999. Aura Joann spent the last two decades of her life traveling the world with her friends and family. She was also a talented bridge player, active in several groups in her community in Long Beach, making many dear friendships during games. Aura Joann is survived by her children, William Monfort (Kathy) and Aura Webster (Eric); her younger brothers, Robert Berglund (Michelle) and Justin Berglund (Marge); her grandson, Jackson Oliver Webster; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to pandemic-related restrictions, there will be a family-only service in Long Beach. Those wishing to honor Aura Joann's life are invited to donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children
- Northern California, a charity in which her father was active throughout his life.