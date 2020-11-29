July 7, 1915 - November 21, 2020 Bernadette passed away peacefully on Saturday November 21, 2020. She was born Bernadette Hamel in Grassy Lake, Alberta, Canada, to Eugene and Rose (Huot) Hamel. She spent her early years on the family farm outside of Burdette, Alberta, Canada. Her family moved to Long Beach for the fall and winter of 1930/31 so she could finish school and attend college. She graduated St. Anthony's High School at the age of 15 and won a scholarship to Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles; however, that summer her father was killed in a farming accident in Canada. The family then chose to stay in Long Beach and because she was the oldest, she went to work forgoing her scholarship. She worked at Newberry's Dime store until 1938 when she obtained a position in the administration office of Magnolia Hospital working for Dr. Poitevin. In 1939 she married Manuel (Manny) Graves, settled in Long Beach and raised 3 children. Their marriage lasted almost 50 years until Manny passed away in 1986. Her work at Magnolia Hospital became her passion and she rose to the position of Hospital Administrator, becoming one of the first female Hospital Administrators. She spent the rest of her career, over 45 years, at the hospital. She always enjoyed being able to help people and this job allowed her to always make someone's life easier. Bernadette loved high heels, St. John knits, roses, pretty dishes, debating politics, champagne, music, dancing, fairness and her work. But most of all, she loved her friends and family. She was the rock on whom her family depended. She was predeceased by her husband, Manuel Graves, her second husband, Walter Scott; her son, Thomas Graves; and her brothers, Narcissus and Edward Hamel; and sister, Louise Kautsky. She is survived by her sisters, Marie Graves and Ethel Schneeweis Jones; Bernadette and Manny's children, John Graves (Sharon), Julie Shields (Jim), and daughter-in-law, Paula Graves; grandchildren, Anne Berkshire (Rice), Edward Graves (Di), Jackie Skramstad (Craig), Paul Graves (Jen), John Shields (Ashli), and Katie Shields (Mallory); and 5 great grandchildren with a sixth on the way, and more than 30 nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her family and extended family for she was greatly loved. Because of the pandemic there will be only a family internment. It may be an interesting bookend to her life since she lived through the Spanish Flu and lost her older brother and an uncle to that pandemic. In lieu of flowers, any donations to honor her should be made to a charity of one's choice
.