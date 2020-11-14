Ella Mae Marble Ella Mae Marble passed away on November 1, 2020 from natural causes at her home in Long Beach, CA at the age of 89. She is survived by her three children, Dane, Linda and Marilyn; seven grand- children, and eight great- grandchildren. Ella Mae was a graduate of Cal State Berkeley, and she was married to Clarence Marble, who preceded her in death. She loved to read and was active in her church community of St. Gregory's Episcopal Church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store