Robbin Lee Bickston
1960 - 2020 Robbin Lee Bickston died on October 20, 2020, in Los Angeles where she was looking after elderly aunts. Robbin had been an early activist in speaking out about HIV/AIDs, was a volunteer at the Church Christ Chapel in Long Beach, and at the Gay and Lesbian Center there. She was a generous and kind care-giver, strong, with an abiding concern for people everywhere and love of animals. Robbin was the daughter of Diana Cooper Persons (Philip Sheridan), and she is survived by sisters, Victoria Charles (Mark) of Yorba Linda and Moira Shepard of Los Angeles; brother, Sam Persons (Ro Sweat) of Tennessee; and aunts, Kathleen Cooper of Los Angeles, Marguerite Cooper of Pasadena; and grand uncle, Charles Cooper of South Carolina.


Published in Press-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2020.
