Armando Guerra
Las Cruces - ARMANDO O. GUERRA, age 73, of Las Cruces passed away on August 1, 2020. Armando was born September 3, 1946 in Mesilla to Alberto and Josefa Guerra. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran and member of the VFW.
Those left to mourn his passing are his children, JoAnn Guerra, and Jacob Guerra of Las Cruces, Two grandchildren, Anthony R. Guerra, and Gina N. Guerra, three great grandchildren, two brothers Modesto Guerra and David Guerra (Virginia) of Las Cruces, a sister Ana Chavez (Fred) also of Las Cruces, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his Parents.
Calling hours will begin at 2 P.M. on Friday August 7, 2020 at Bacas Funeral Chapels 300 E Boutz Road. Military Honors and Recitation of the Holy Rosary is Scheduled to begin at 3 P.M
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory of Las Cruces, 575-527-2222.