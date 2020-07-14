Jose Marquez
Anthony - Jose Maria Marquez, known to most as Joey, a lifelong resident of Anthony, NM, passed away peacefully on July 10th, 2020 at the age of 63 at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces, NM.
Joey is survived by his mother, Maria Luisa Marquez, his sons; Ruben and Diego Marquez, the love of his life, and mother of his children, Celsa Madrid, his sisters; Sandra Garvey and Leticia Marquez, his nieces; Marissa Garvey, Angelica Robles, Bernadette Tirre, and Micaela Garvey, his nephew, Gregorio Barcenas, and numerous great nieces and nephews. Joey is preceded in death by his father, Ruben Marquez, and his grandparents; Jose Maria (Chema) Marquez, Anita Tellez, Ramiro Moralez, and Eulalia Griego.
Joey was born on July 5th, 1957 in El Paso, TX. His love for traveling and exploring the open roads of this country began at an early age. His father Ruben and grandpa Chema would let him stand at the steering wheel and drive the trucks in the fields before he was even tall enough to see out of the windshield. He followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, and drove an 18 wheeler cross-country for many years. When he wasn't driving a truck, he was riding on the back of his Harley, enjoying the open road. Joey attended Gadsden High School, where he met his future wife, Celsa Madrid. They married and had two handsome sons who he loved and cherished with pride.
Joey had a kind and loving heart and was an extremely generous person. He was always cracking jokes and made fast friends with many people he met over the years. Joey never passed judgement on others. He could strike up conversations with people from all walks of life. He believed in giving everyone a chance, because you never knew when God may have sent an angel down to earth for you. Joey was a die-hard Packers fan and also enjoyed watching boxing and movies. Joey was also a devoted son. He stood by his mother's side, joining her for her early morning coffee and smoke breaks until his last days. He was a genuine and loving person who will be missed by many. May he rest in eternal peace.
Services for Joey will be announced at a later date.
