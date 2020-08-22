Remington "R-Tool" Thomas III, a retired New Mexico State University employee of 30 years and long-time resident of Las Cruces, NM, entered eternal life on August 19, 2020 at the age of 72 at Memorial Medical Center.
Remington was born in South Sudan, Africa on May 18, 1948 and moved to New York in 1974 before calling Las Cruces his home. He graduated from University of Phoenix in 1999 with a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resource Management and completed a Masters Degree in Organization Management in 2002. He worked at New Mexico State University for 30 years as the ICT Departmental Lab Coordinator for 85 student employees serving campus-wide computer facilities. He served honorably as a U.S. Merchant Marine, Department of Transportation, where he traveled extensively in the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans until honorably discharged in 1973.
Remington is survived by his beloved wife, Josephine Thomas; his family members, Arthur, Jessica, Joesolie, Justine, Remington Jr., and Ute.
Remington was a devoted and loving husband. He enjoyed playing tennis with friends, gardening, travelling, and hiking especially at the Organ Mountains. He often watches the birds through his window at home while reading online articles on his computer. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.A memorial service is scheduled for 10:00 AM on August 24,2020 at Getz Funeral Home Chapel on Solano. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com
.