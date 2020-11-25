Reyes ChaconMesquite - Reyes Chacón, 83 years old, of Mesquite, NM, passed away peacefully at home on November 15, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.Reyes was born on October 19, 1937, in Coyáme, Chihuáhua, to Reyes Portillo Chacón and Guadalupe Martínez Andrade. At the tender age of 5, he was already tending goats and learning hard labor and discipline, which he also instilled in his children. Reyes had a strong sense of pride in always doing the right thing and in being truthful and honest. He was also a very hospitable man.In his younger years he was a rodeo champion. He also tamed and rode horses. His love for horses was apparent in his everyday life. And was well-known for helping his Mesquite neighbors aid their ailing horses back to health.Reyes was also a talented musician who played several instruments. His passion for the accordion, however, was the greatest. Music was common at family gatherings, along with good food and storytelling.On August of 1972, Reyes married the love of his life, Lupe, in Cardenas, Chihuahua. They had five children. They moved around quite a bit, living in Chicago, IL, Pecos, TX, Compton, CA, and finally Mesquite, NM, where they made their home for the last 31 years.Reyes is survived by his wife of 48 years, and their five children: Rocio Ortiz, Flower Ortiz (Luis), Jesus Chacón (Connie), Rose Chacón and Iris Chacón. He was also a loving grandfather and leaves behind 18 grandkids.Reyes' (El Charro) departure leaves a gaping hole, a deep and painful void that can never be filled. However, he entertained the strong hope that very soon Jehovah God will eliminate death, bring millions back to life and restore peaceful conditions here on Earth. He was preceded in death by his baby granddaughter Joselyn IIene.Services have been entrusted to La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home in Las Cruces, NM. Reyes will be laid to rest on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 10 am at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Serving as casket bearers will be Antonio Chacón, Jesus Chacón, Rose Chacón, Luis Ortiz, George Chacón, and Ramiro Prieto.