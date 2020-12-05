Rosendo "Chendo" Ontiveros
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rosendo "Chendo" V. Ontiveros, 69, of Las Cruces. He went to join our Heavenly Father on Monday, November 16, 2020. "Chendo" as he was fondly known to family and friends was born in El Paso, Texas to Manuel and Maria Villa Ontiveros who preceded him in death.
Chendo's love of music started at an early age. He began playing bass guitar at the age of 14 and continued doing so all these years. Chendo played in many bands with talented musicians and in different venues. He is one of the original band members with the Krucez band in the late 70s, later playing with Phat Soul and most recently with Latin Function Project 2020. His love and enthusiasm for playing his bass guitar shined through in every gig he was a part of. Chendo was well known throughout as the best bass player around. He was an experienced mechanic having worked with Burns Construction for over 30 years and most recently J29. Chendo and his wife, María, enjoyed traveling on cruises to the Bahamas, Jamaica, Cozumel, Cancun and took in many sites on those cruises. Being able to see his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys, play was a trip they looked forward to. They also enjoyed their yearly getaways to Ruidoso to celebrate their Anniversary with friends. Chendo and María enjoyed life to the fullest experiencing what made them such a caring, loving and giving couple.
Those who knew Chendo will remember him for his kind smile, sense of humor, his gardening skill in maintaining a beautiful yard, and his unconditional love and caring for everyone. He will be missed by many. In saying Farewell for now, remember to keep that bass guitar finely tuned and know that we will never forget you, "Chen Doggy Dog."
Chendo is survived by his loving wife, María N. Ontiveros; three sons, Robert Ontiveros (Olga), Ernesto Fragoso (Michelle), Bobby Fragoso (Ariel); two daughters, Yvonne Vasquez (Victor), and Susie Vasquez (Alfonso); three brothers, Sammy Ontiveros (Helen) and Joe Ontiveros (Rebecca) all of Phoenix, AZ, and George Ontiveros (Martha) of Anthony; two sisters, Patsy Telles of Anthony and Bernice Ontiveros (Elias) of Berino. Other survivors include 16 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
At his request cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Newman Parish, 2615 S. Solano where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Tom Smith Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited. Log on to (you tube) stalbertnewmancenterlascruces to live stream Chendo's services.
