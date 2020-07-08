Carl S. MaurusLebanon - Carl S. Maurus, 52, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence.Born in Reading on October 7, 1967, he was the son of Henry K. and Cheryl (Himmelberger) Maurus, both of Myerstown.A graduate of ELCO High School, Carl was employed as a machinist at Long's Machine & Tool, Cleona. He was a member of the Goodwill Fire Co., Myerstown, Enck's Gun Barn, Myerstown, Steelestown Rod and Gun Club, and he enjoyed target shooting.Carl is survived by daughters, Holly Maurus, of Palmyra, Amanda Maurus, of Quentin; and a grandson, Emmett Leeper.A service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.