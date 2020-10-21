1/
David G. Davies
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David G. Davies

Annville - David G. Davies of Annville passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday the 17th of October 2020 at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center at the age of 78. He was a loving husband to his surviving wife Pearl Mary (Dobson) Davies with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage and a devoted father to his two daughters, Rhian Elizabeth Davies of Annville and Zara Anne (Davies) wife of Shane Michael Kohr of Annville. In addition, he is survived by his four grandchildren Bailee Anne Kohr, Asher David Kohr, Oliver Grayson Kohr, Ainslee Catherine Kohr, and his brother Norman Francis, husband of Daphne June Davies of South Wales, England. David was born in Abergavenny, South Wales, England on the 9th of October 1942, he was the son of the late Thomas Francis and Phyllis Joyce Price Davies.

Established in 1978, David was the proud owner of Davies Precision Machining, Inc., Lebanon. He truly enjoyed being at his machine shop and valued everyone he had the opportunity to work with. Outside of his career, David possessed the love of family, horses, the outdoors, and family vacations.

Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's name can be made to the Four Diamonds Fund, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, #115, Hershey, PA 17033 in his memory. https://fourdiamonds.donordrive.com.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved