1/1
Janice A. Jenkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice A. Jenkins

Lebanon - Janice A. Jenkins, 79, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Manor Care of Lancaster, PA. She was the wife of the late William H. Jenkins, Sr. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on March 3, 1941, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Jane Lloyd Doknovitch. Janice was employed in her younger years at RCA in Wilkes-Barre and retired from Reese's in Hershey. She was a member of the Maennerchor Club, Navy Club and Friendship Fire Company. Janice is survived by children, William H. Jenkins, Jr. and wife Rita Koons, Linda J. Jenkins, Michael Jenkins and Joseph Jenkins all of Lebanon; sister, Mary F. "Boots" Tonini of Lebanon; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald Doknovitch and Michael Doknovitch. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10 am in Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon with a visitation beginning on Thursday at 9 am. Interment will be made in Grand View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. www.rohlandfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved