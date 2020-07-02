Janice A. Jenkins
Lebanon - Janice A. Jenkins, 79, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Manor Care of Lancaster, PA. She was the wife of the late William H. Jenkins, Sr. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on March 3, 1941, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Jane Lloyd Doknovitch. Janice was employed in her younger years at RCA in Wilkes-Barre and retired from Reese's in Hershey. She was a member of the Maennerchor Club, Navy Club and Friendship Fire Company. Janice is survived by children, William H. Jenkins, Jr. and wife Rita Koons, Linda J. Jenkins, Michael Jenkins and Joseph Jenkins all of Lebanon; sister, Mary F. "Boots" Tonini of Lebanon; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald Doknovitch and Michael Doknovitch. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10 am in Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon with a visitation beginning on Thursday at 9 am. Interment will be made in Grand View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, P. O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. www.rohlandfh.com