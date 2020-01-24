|
|
John William Moyer
Lebanon - John William Moyer, 89, of Lebanon, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Pauline (St. Laurent) Moyer, sharing 67 years in marriage.
Born in Annville on June 11, 1930, he was the son of the late Paul and Beatrice (Horn) Moyer. John graduated from Hershey High School with the class of 1948, and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He went on to work as a salesman in the trucking industry, retiring from Big Rig. He was a former member of St. Paul the Apostle Church, and current member of St. Mary's in Lebanon. He served as a Eucharistic Minister, was a member of the Annville American Legion and life member of the Annville VFW.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children Gail Becker, wife of Warren of Lebanon, Pamela Drahovsky, wife of Joseph of Lebanon, Melanie MacDonald, wife of Todd of Union, SC and John W. Moyer, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; brother Ronald Moyer and sisters Frances Maini and Beatrice Hamblin. He was preceded in death by brothers Edward, Robert and Larry Moyer, and sisters Selma Salisbury and Nancy Marshall.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 30th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville, PA 17003. Interment will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors. There will be no visitation prior to the service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Church.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020