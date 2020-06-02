Ms. Dawn R. Burford
1973 - 2020
Dawn R. Burford, 47, of Kittanning, and formerly of New Bethlehem, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her residence.

Born March 10, 1973 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Emma Lou (Fink) Burford.

Dawn enjoyed her pets and animals, and working for Orphans of the Storm animal shelter in Kittanning.

She is survived by a son, Roman Saylor of Kittanning; four sisters, Debrah Griffin and her husband, Jack, of New Bethlehem, Sherry Cowan and her husband, Wade, of Mayport, Rebecca Shirey and her husband, Mark, of Stewartstown, and Vickie Teal of Marietta, Ga.; two brothers, Steve Burford and his wife, Dale Ann, of Rimersburg and Barry Burford of Climax; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Vivian Burford; two nephews, Adam Shirey and Jim Teal; a sister-in-law, Cindy Burford; and her grandparents.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Cemetery, New Bethlehem (Beautiful Lookout) with Lay Speaker Tom Plyter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Dawn's memory to: Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader Vindicator from Jun. 2 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
