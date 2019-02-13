Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dorothy "Dot" Cowatch, 97, of Clarion, formerly of Sligo, died February 10, 2019 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.



Born April 13, 1921 in Strattanville, she was the daughter of the late Anthony B. Richardson and Mary (Seaman) Richardson.



She married George Cowatch on December 15, 1945. He preceded her in death.



Mrs. Cowatch was employed by Dr. Robert and Marti Varner for many years. Prior to that, she was employed by Owens-Illinois of Clarion and Talon Corp. in Meadville. She later worked as secretary of the family business. She was also an Inspector of Elections in Sligo for 50 years.



She was a member of Sligo United Methodist Church, a long-time member of the board of trustees and a Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of CIC, "Class In the Corner."



Survivors include two sons, George Cowatch of Shippenville and Daniel and his wife, Tammie Cowatch, of Sandy Lake; and one grandson, Tristan Cowatch.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mrs. Mildred "Tony" Richardson Benn.



Dorothy's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 15, at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the funeral home with the Rev. Lola Turnbull, pastor of the Sligo United Methodist Church, officiating.



Interment will follow in the Sligo Cemetery.



The family suggests memorials be made to the .



Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Dorothy "Dot" Cowatch, 97, of Clarion, formerly of Sligo, died February 10, 2019 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.Born April 13, 1921 in Strattanville, she was the daughter of the late Anthony B. Richardson and Mary (Seaman) Richardson.She married George Cowatch on December 15, 1945. He preceded her in death.Mrs. Cowatch was employed by Dr. Robert and Marti Varner for many years. Prior to that, she was employed by Owens-Illinois of Clarion and Talon Corp. in Meadville. She later worked as secretary of the family business. She was also an Inspector of Elections in Sligo for 50 years.She was a member of Sligo United Methodist Church, a long-time member of the board of trustees and a Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of CIC, "Class In the Corner."Survivors include two sons, George Cowatch of Shippenville and Daniel and his wife, Tammie Cowatch, of Sandy Lake; and one grandson, Tristan Cowatch.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mrs. Mildred "Tony" Richardson Benn.Dorothy's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 15, at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the funeral home with the Rev. Lola Turnbull, pastor of the Sligo United Methodist Church, officiating.Interment will follow in the Sligo Cemetery.The family suggests memorials be made to the .Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneral.com. Funeral Home Varner Funeral Home - Sligo

1632 Bald Eagle Street

Sligo , PA 16255

(814) 745-2220 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Leader Vindicator from Feb. 13 to Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Leader Vindicator Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.