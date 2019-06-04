Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Luave B. (Bish) Delp. View Sign Service Information Alcorn Funeral Home Brookville St Hawthorn , PA 16230 (814)-365-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

Luave B. Delp, 97, of Brookville, formerly of Porter Township, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.



Born September 8, 1921, in St. Charles, she was the daughter of the late Millard and Beulah (Wolf) Bish.



She married Norman D. Delp on October 14, 1939. He preceded her in death on January 30, 1995.



Mrs. Delp worked at Char-Val Candies, Citizens Utilities and Rola Jensen.



Survivors include a daughter, Rita L. Rupp and her husband, Chick, of New Bethlehem; a son, Gary L. Delp, and his wife, Sherry, of Mayport; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren; two sons-in-law, Darl Crissman of New Bethlehem and Jim Kifer of Strattanville; and a sister-in-law, Helen Bish.



Mrs. Delp was the last surviving member of her immediate family.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Joyce Crissman and Carol Kifer; a son, Larry N. Delp; a great-great-grandson, Noah James Struble; three sisters, Bernice Hawk McGinnis, Valgene Nichols and Connie Shaffer; and a brother, William "Bill" Bish.



Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at the White Chapel Church (Climax Road) in New Bethlehem.



Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the church, with the Rev. Harold Crawford officiating.



Interment will be Cedarview Memorial Park, Strattanville, Clarion County.



Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.



www.alcornfuneralhome.com. Published in The Leader Vindicator from June 4 to June 13, 2019

