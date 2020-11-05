Bernele McKenna Schultz passed away peacefully at home with her family in the early morning of November 3, 2020. She was born October 15, 1926, to Bertha (Zastrow) and Charles McKenna, in Minneapolis. She attended St. Thomas the Apostle grade school, Holy Angels HS, and The College of St. Catherine, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education.
Bernele moved to California and taught kindergarten at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base, where she met Lt. Col. Charles Schultz Jr. They married in Ensenada, MX, the first of their three marriages to each other. Eventually they moved to Minneapolis, where they raised two children, Charles III, and Mary. Bernele taught mostly kindergarten for 42 years. Almost to the end of her life, she said she'd still do it, even without pay!
She courageously and successfully fought ovarian and breast cancer; she never complained!
After retiring from teaching, Bernele moved to Altoona to be nearer to her daughter, Mary, and her much loved Grandchildren. In those 25 years, she added fun, excitement and sometimes craziness to our lives! She was strong-willed, stubborn, loyal, loving, generous, funny, and unique, as well as devoted to her Catholic faith, the pro-life movement, and DOGS! When she was recently asked, being an only child, if she could've chosen a brother or a sister, she responded immediately, "A dog!" She will be terribly missed by family and friends!
Bernele was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Schultz, Jr., and her son, Charles III (Tripp). She is survived by her daughter, Mary, son-in-law, Ralph, her 6 Grandchildren, Ebrahim Kazemzadeh (Elly), Yusef Kazemzadeh, Vincent Weible, Mark Weible, Kurt Weible. And Clare Weible. She is also survived by her beautiful Great Grandchildren: Arthur, Vera, Niko, Mason and Rory.
The family would like to thank everyone who helped us through this journey of dementia: the staff of Oak Garden Place, The Classic, and finally the Mayo Home Hospice team of Angie, Marne, Cassie, and home health aide, Bailey. All of these people gently taught, guided, and supported us in the final 4 months of Bernele being at home on hospice. You have all been a blessing to us!
"May the angels lead us into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome us into the holy city Jerusalem." Amen. (In Paradisum).
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St Mary's Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Ave., Altoona with Fr. Peter Kieffer officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to mass. Due to COVID-19, all precautions will be observed. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
