Donald Sonnentag

Donald C. Sonnentag (86) passed away on Monday, April 13th 2020 at his home in Cadott, Wisconsin.

He was born July 27, 1933 in Cadott, WI, the son of Wilfred and Lorraine (Martinson) Sonnentag. On June 29th, 1954, Don married Carol Jean Etten at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, WI where they raised their family and farmed.

Don is survived by his children, Barbara Twitchell of Maple Grove, MN., Nancy Friederich of Bloomer, WI, Dean (Karen) Sonnentag of Cadott, WI, Jim (Debbie) Sonnentag of Bentonville, AR., Lori (Keith) Tietz of Chippewa Falls, WI, Peggy (Brent) Schuebel of Boyd, WI, Tina (Jimmy) Ferguson of Chippewa Falls, WI and Erin Hanratty (Jay Mulloy) of Cudahy, WI. Along with his brother, George Sonnentag of Milwaukee, WI and a very special friend Judy Gindt of Boyd, WI.

Don was blessed and very proud of his 18 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren!! Jamie (Amy) Friederich of Chippewa Falls, WI, Jennifer Friederich of Bloomington, MN, Sarah A.J. Friederich of Eau Claire, WI, Travis Sonnentag of Alma, WI, Shannon Sonnentag of Osseo, WI, Audrey Sonnentag of Chippewa Falls, WI, Sean Sonnentag of Roberts, WI, Heather Reeves of Rogers, AR, Jordan (Bailie) Sonnentag of Lowell, AR, Jessica Sonnentag of Dallas, TX, Hunter Sonnentag, Kyle Tietz of Eau Claire, WI, Michaela Tietz of Chippewa Falls, WI, Sam Tietz, Ashley VanBeck of South Milwaukee, WI, Andrew (Courtney) Sonnentag of Chippewa Falls, WI, Aly and Karley Ferguson; great grandchildren, Aaralyn Sonnentag, Emilu Keyeski, Emery Reeves, Savannah Sonnentag and Morgan, Olivia, Aiden, Liam and Lillian Schroeder.

He was welcomed into heaven by his loving wife Carol; son, Bobby (in infancy); parents, Wilfred and Lorraine Sonnentag; brothers, Ray and Bill Sonnentag; son-in-law, Dennis Friederich and great grandchild, Greggory Reeves.

Dad/Grandpa/Don/Donnie/GPA lived by the seasonsâ€¦â€¦

A season to Hunt: deer, ducks, geese, squirrels and rabbits. He had a passion that was taught and shared with so many others.

A season to Fish: Ok, so this was one continuous season for him. The wind direction, weather and instincts always led him to the best fishing spots.

A season to Play: cards, dancing, softball, shooting pool and throwing horseshoes. We all know games were not 'play' for him, it was serious and winning was the only option. He especially loved to dance and went dancing every chance he had.

A season to Work: Milking cows, baling hay, picking rock, sawing logs, gathering sap and 'making wood'. All these items were hard work but we did it all together, as a family. Creating bonds that will last a lifetime and passed to future generations.

A season to Give: Fish (fried, pickled, smoked), Fruit (strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries and cranberries, apples and the best homemade apple cider ever!), tomatoes, peppers, head cheese and bacon. He was always busy with each of the fruits of the season and did not hesitate to share with friends and family.

A season to Teach: persistence, courage and strength. Dad taught us to be strong, never give up and quick with a hug when learning life's lessons were difficult.

A Memorial Visitation will be at Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI on Friday, July 31st from 10:00am until the time of the Service. A Service of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00pm with Deacon Ned Wilkom officiating. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Edson after the service.

Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the Services, social distancing, minimal contact and face coverings are strongly recommended.

Don was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa, great grandpa and friend. He will be greatly missed! He passed along to his children a strong work ethic, a passion for the outdoors, the love of card playing and dancing.

We know the dance halls are playing all the polka music you love and the lakes are abundant with fish to catch. Until we meet again. We should not grieve in his passing but celebrate his life.







