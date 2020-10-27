Frank Newton

Frank A. Newton, age 87, of Elk Mound, WI died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
God's plan to take Frank from us unexpectedly shocked us, but reunited him with his wife Dona so they could watch over all of us. He was survived by his daughters Betsy (Danny) and Dina (Donny); his granddaughters Frankie (Nick), Robyn (Phil), Bridget and Kelly; his great-grandchildren Ariel, Ty and Adrian; his extended grandchildren Dan Jr, Jessica (Adam); extended great-grandson Henry; and his dear and special companion Mary. He will be dearly missed and was loved by so many.
Private memorial service for immediate family will be held on Tuesday October 27, 2020 with military honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers and other donations, the family requests donations be made to your preferred animal shelters in Frank's honor. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
