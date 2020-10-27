1/1
Frank Newton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank A. Newton, age 87, of Elk Mound, WI died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
God's plan to take Frank from us unexpectedly shocked us, but reunited him with his wife Dona so they could watch over all of us. He was survived by his daughters Betsy (Danny) and Dina (Donny); his granddaughters Frankie (Nick), Robyn (Phil), Bridget and Kelly; his great-grandchildren Ariel, Ty and Adrian; his extended grandchildren Dan Jr, Jessica (Adam); extended great-grandson Henry; and his dear and special companion Mary. He will be dearly missed and was loved by so many.
Private memorial service for immediate family will be held on Tuesday October 27, 2020 with military honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers and other donations, the family requests donations be made to your preferred animal shelters in Frank's honor. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service - MENOMONIE
615 WILSON AVE
Menomonie, WI 54751
(715) 235-2154
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service - MENOMONIE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved