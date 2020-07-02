Fredric Back

Fredric "Fricky" Back was born on August 11, 1930 to Roy & Viola "Cricket" (Amundson) Back, Sr. He grew up on a farm outside of Osseo where his lifelong commitment to farming began. Fricky married Janice (Shermo), on June 28, 1953 and went on a honeymoon trip to Wyoming. The two had their own farm outside of Strum where they worked for many years with their sons and grandsons. Fricky won the Premier Dairyman Award for the highest producing herd in 1972, 1975 and 1978.
No doubt if you knew Fredric, you knew him as Fricky the farmer! He lived & breathed farming and even in his final days had countless farming memories on his mind. His blood may have run John Deere green, but it was not the only thing he enjoyed. On occasion he went out fishing, relaxed watching grandkids and great-grandkids swim in his pool and even traveled a few times with Janice! Fricky went to church on Sundays, loved going out to eat and appreciated home cooked meals & goodies. He will be remembered for his stubbornness, hardworking spirit, and great sense of humor.
On June 29, 2020, sixty-seven years and one day after marrying Janice, Fricky bid us farewell and went to join her in Heaven. We would like to thank all the staff at Heritage Court in Eau Claire, WI for the loving care throughout the end of his journey and allowing the family opportunities to say goodbye.
Fricky is preceded in death by his parents, Viola "Cricket" & Roy Back Sr.; wife Janice; brother, Luther (Ethel) Back; two half-brothers, Romaine "Dux" Back and Bobby Back.
He is survived by his two sons, David Back and Ricky (Shelly) Back; six grandchildren, Mandy (Bradley) Kensmoe, Chad (Jessica Olson) Back, Nathaniel (Jessica Hillestad) Back, Kelsey Back (Mark Hoffman), Kye (Julie) Back and Koby Back; five great-grandchildren, Quinn & Gracey Kensmoe, Logan Back, Kaylee & Trenton Semb; two half-brothers, Butch Back and Roy Back Jr.; two half-sisters, Diane (Denny) Falkum and Dorothy Hulberg. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends.
Services will be held (COVID-19 guidelines) Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Paul Cemetery in Strum, WI officiated by Pastor Valerian Ahles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the farm on a later date.
Memorials may be offered to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Ecclesiastes 3:1-2
"To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted."