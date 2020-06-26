Lillian Statz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian E. Statz, age 89 of Menomonie, died Sunday June 21, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Lillian was born January 14, 1931, in Eau Claire. She was the daughter of George and Helen (Lehmann) Gunderson. Lillian grew up in the Township of Ludington, Eau Claire County. Lillian graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1949. Lillian worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, as a Nurses Aid.
Lillian married John Statz on August 26, 1950 at St. Bridget's Church in Seymore, Eau Claire County. Lillian was homemaker and bookkeeper for her husband's construction business in Chippewa Falls until 1960. Lillian and her family then moved to Greeley, CO, for her husband's construction business. Lillian was very active in Greeley with being a Bookkeeper for her husband's business, involved in many community activities, such as being PTA President at St. Peter Catholic School and an active member of the Altar Society. In 1965 Lillian and family moved to Menomonie, where they developed Twin Springs Camping Resort and Pine Crest Acres Subdivision in Menomonie. Lillian continued working at Twin Springs Campground until she passed away.
Lillian in survived by two sons, Steven (Elizabeth) of Maple Grove, MN, Michael of Menomonie, two daughters, Mary Ann Statz of Maple Grove, MN and Susan (Brian) Schmidt of Millville, MN; five grandchildren, David Statz, Amanda (Matt) Kukowski, Sara (Matt) Hartzheim, Devin Schmidt & Amber Schmidt; two great grandchildren, Weston and Emersyn Kukowski; daughter-in-law, Chrissa Statz of Menomonie.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, John; a son Theodore; five brothers, Daniel, Vincent, Walter, George and Edward; three sisters, Marion Zimmerman, Hattie Nye and Roselene Bakken.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday June 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2317 Schneider Ave Se
Menomonie, WI 54751
(715) 235-2181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved