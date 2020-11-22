1/1
Thomas Johnson
Thomas A. Johnson, 80, of Eau Claire, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire.
Tom was born March 3, 1940 in Black River Falls, WI to Thomas "Bo" and Lois (Shoemaker) Johnson. He is a graduate of Black River Falls High School. He married Karen Kiraly on February 6, 1979 in Key West, FL.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Nicole (Mat) Holmes of Osseo, Peter (Kelly) Johnson of Chanhassen, MN, Heath (Kim) Johnson of Ephrata, PA, Thressa and Britt Johnson of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Bryor, Bowen and Braydon Holmes, Olivia Johnson, Easton Pederson, Dylan and Shane Johnson and numerous other grand and great grandchildren.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Corrie Hybarger and a close cousin, Dr. John Noble.
Tom worked in sales at WAXX Radio and then went on to start his own company, Country Sales and Service in Eau Claire where he sold and repaired small engines such as lawnmowers, chainsaws and other lawn equipment. Thereafter, he started servicing accounts under Business Communications Services "BCS" and slowly started to retire in 2002.
In his earlier years Tom enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Tom loved his animals, Odie, Melly and Mr. Kitty and watching birds in the backyard.
Per Tom's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
