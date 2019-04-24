Berton William Reefer, 67, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Nov. 1, 1951, to Herbert Miles and Jeanne Carolyn (Reichle) Reefer in Kittanning.

Bert worked as a printer for the Armstrong School District.

He was a member of the NuMine Bible Fellowship Church.

Bert is survived by his three daughters, Pauline Reefer, of Uniontown, Jeanne (Scott) Skomo, of Kittanning, and Christine (Brian) Young, of Rural Valley; three brothers, Herb (Connie) Reefer, of Kittanning, Ronnie Reefer, of NuMine, and Kenneth Reefer, of NuMine; three sisters, Carolyn (Gary) Pinkerton, of NuMine, Bernice Hill, of Dayton, and Robin (Will) Atkinson, of Rural Valley; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Patricia Darlene (Roose) Reefer, who died Oct. 15, 2015.

Private services will be held and interment will take place in Atwood Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. www.carsonboyer.com.