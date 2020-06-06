Betty Marie Harkleroad, 84, of Kittanning, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born Jan. 7, 1936, in Kittanning Township, Armstrong County, the daughter of William E. and Mary E. (Baker) Uplinger.

Betty was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County. She formerly worked at the G. C. Murphy stores in Kittanning and Indiana, before working for 17 years as a production worker at Fisher Scientific. Betty loved bowling and previously belonged to bowling leagues in Elderton and Kittanning. She also enjoyed completing puzzles and crossword puzzles.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Melvin D. Farster and Keith D. Farster and wife, Sharon, all of Kittanning; granddaughter, Kabryna McCreary; great-granddaughters, Kiana Peyton McCreary and Rosalie Elizabeth Mc- Creary; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Donald L. Farster, whom she married in 1955 and who died in 1970; second husband, James E. Harkleroad, who died in 2000; brother, Clair E. Uplinger; sisters, Alta Grace Baker and Dorothy A. Gray; and infant sister, Goldie I. Uplinger.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Joyce Dix-Weiers officiating.

Burial will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.

Contributions can be made in Betty's honor to the American Lung Association, Pittsburgh Chapter, 810 River Ave., Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.

