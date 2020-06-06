Betty Marie Harkleroad
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Marie Harkleroad, 84, of Kittanning, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born Jan. 7, 1936, in Kittanning Township, Armstrong County, the daughter of William E. and Mary E. (Baker) Uplinger.

Betty was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County. She formerly worked at the G. C. Murphy stores in Kittanning and Indiana, before working for 17 years as a production worker at Fisher Scientific. Betty loved bowling and previously belonged to bowling leagues in Elderton and Kittanning. She also enjoyed completing puzzles and crossword puzzles.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Melvin D. Farster and Keith D. Farster and wife, Sharon, all of Kittanning; granddaughter, Kabryna McCreary; great-granddaughters, Kiana Peyton McCreary and Rosalie Elizabeth Mc- Creary; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Donald L. Farster, whom she married in 1955 and who died in 1970; second husband, James E. Harkleroad, who died in 2000; brother, Clair E. Uplinger; sisters, Alta Grace Baker and Dorothy A. Gray; and infant sister, Goldie I. Uplinger.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Joyce Dix-Weiers officiating.

Burial will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.

Contributions can be made in Betty's honor to the American Lung Association, Pittsburgh Chapter, 810 River Ave., Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.

To send a condolence to Betty's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Jun. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved