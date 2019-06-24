Duaine C. "Butch" Mc- Gaughey, 77, of Dayton, Pa., passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.

He was born on Oct. 5, 1941, in Rural Valley, Pa., to Beryl and Isabelle (Brown) McGaughey.

Butch was a 1961 graduate of Dayton High School and lived most of his life in Dayton, Pa.

He was a lifetime member of the Dayton District Volunteer Fire Department with 57 years of service.

He retired from M & M Lime Co., Inc., in 2005 after 37 years of employment.

During his retirement years, you could always find him at the Olde Tyme Diner in Dayton, either entertaining old friends or making new ones.

He also spent countless hours making wood crafts and then gifting these items to family and friends.

Butch loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandchildren.

He always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. His happiest moments were those spent with his family and his many friends.

His memory will be cherished by his wife, Martha A. (Frye) McGaughey whom he married on Sept. 15, 1961; his sons, Jeffery McGaughey and wife, Sharon, of Ford City, Donald McGaughey and wife, Leslie, of Dayton, and Michael McGaughey, Sr., and wife, Carrie, of Titusville; nine grandchildren, Nicholas McGaughey and wife, Janelle, of Sarver, Julie McGaughey of Ford City, Kaila (McGaughey) Pugliese and husband, Don, of McKees Rocks, Emily Mc- Gaughey and Joey Meagher of Pittsburgh, Michael Mc- Gaughey, Jr., of Pittsburgh, Brody and Dylan McGaughey of Dayton, Evan Pietrone of Bellevue, and Sean Pietrone of Erie; four great-grandchildren, Logan Thimons, Bryson and Briah McGaughey, and Kinsley Pugliese; two sisters, Beverly

Stewart of Rural Valley, and Roberta Stroupe and husband, Jack, of Rural Valley; a brother, Bernard McGaughey and wife, Bonnie, of Fenelton; a brother-in-law and sister-inlaw, Merle Frye and "Cack" Frye of Ashville, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents and a brotherin law, Dale Stewart.

Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, and from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Bauer Bly Funeral Home, Inc., 125 East Main St., Dayton, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 2540 Dayton Smicksburg Rd., Dayton, PA, with the Rev. Dr. Brenda Barnes officiating.

Interment will be in the Rural Valley Presbyterian Cemetery, Rural Valley, Pa.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc.

To send a condolence to Butch's family or view a video tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.