Larry Dale Cloak, Sr., 73, of Kittanning, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

He was born July 24, 1945, in Kittanning, the son of Denver Dale "Ted" and Ruby Cloak. After Ted was killed in World War II, Larry was raised by his mother and dad, Ruby and Arnold "Pete" Hutson.

Larry was a retired auto mechanic and served in the U.S. Army.

He was of the Protestant faith.

Larry belonged to the Kittanning Eagles, VFW, and the Moose in Kittanning.

He is survived by his sons, Larry Cloak, Jr., and his wife, Susan, and William Cloak and wife, Melinda; daughters, Lara Fry and husband, Charles and Belinda Cloak; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald Cloak, Sr., and wife, Roberta, and Jay Hutson and wife, La- Verne; two sisters, Shirley Slagle and husband, Rod, and Kathy Rosenberger and husband, Jack; a sister-inlaw, Barbara Cloak; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Denny Cloak.

Friends will be received Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with Pastor Robert Grimm offi- ciating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.