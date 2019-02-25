Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Ridinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Eugene Ridinger


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Eugene Ridinger Obituary

Larry Eugene Ridinger, 64, of Evans City, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at home.

He was born Jan. 15, 1955, in Kittanning, to the late William and Wanda (Grafton) Ridinger.

He was a diesel mechanic and a member of the Union Baptist Church in Kittanning. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing his guitars.

He is survived by his wife, Molly (Klingensmith) Ridinger; two sons, Richard (Heather) Ridinger, of Karns City, and Gregory (Jessica) Ridinger, of Mars; grandson Coby Ridinger, of Karns City; granddaughter, Abigail Ridinger, of Mars; four brothers, John (Karen) Ridinger, of Kittanning, Donald (Nancy) Ridinger, of Ford City, Cliff (Pam) Ridinger, of Kittanning, Jim (Cheryl) Ridinger, of Kittanning; three sisters, Wannetta Wilding, of Ford City, LouAnn (Malcolm) Heilman, of Kittanning, Carol (Larry) Smith, of Ford City; Mother and father-in-law, Thomas and Kathy (Altman) Klingensmith of Elderton; twenty nieces and nephews, and twenty-eight great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Wendy DeVore; brother, William Ridinger Jr.; brother; Ronald Ridinger; and two nieces and one nephew.

Services will be private and are under the care of Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now