Larry Eugene Ridinger, 64, of Evans City, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at home.

He was born Jan. 15, 1955, in Kittanning, to the late William and Wanda (Grafton) Ridinger.

He was a diesel mechanic and a member of the Union Baptist Church in Kittanning. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and playing his guitars.

He is survived by his wife, Molly (Klingensmith) Ridinger; two sons, Richard (Heather) Ridinger, of Karns City, and Gregory (Jessica) Ridinger, of Mars; grandson Coby Ridinger, of Karns City; granddaughter, Abigail Ridinger, of Mars; four brothers, John (Karen) Ridinger, of Kittanning, Donald (Nancy) Ridinger, of Ford City, Cliff (Pam) Ridinger, of Kittanning, Jim (Cheryl) Ridinger, of Kittanning; three sisters, Wannetta Wilding, of Ford City, LouAnn (Malcolm) Heilman, of Kittanning, Carol (Larry) Smith, of Ford City; Mother and father-in-law, Thomas and Kathy (Altman) Klingensmith of Elderton; twenty nieces and nephews, and twenty-eight great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Wendy DeVore; brother, William Ridinger Jr.; brother; Ronald Ridinger; and two nieces and one nephew.

Services will be private and are under the care of Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.