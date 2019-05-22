Patricia M. Mitchell, 58, of Leechburg, Pa., passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pa. Patricia was born on Aug. 26, 1960, in Kittanning, Pa., to Howard L. and Evelyn E. (Snyder) Minich. Patricia graduated from Ford City High School in 1978, and later from Lenape Medical Assistant Program. She spent most of her life in Armstrong County. In her younger years, she attended St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brick Church, and later attended Lord of Life Church in Indiana, Pa. She enjoyed crafting and crocheting. She had a big heart and truly loved her family, she was a friend to everyone she met. Patricia will be lovingly remembered for putting the needs of others before her own. Her memory will be cherished by her two brothers, James Minich and wife, Donna, of Ford City, and Michael R. Minich and wife, Sue, of Lancaster; sisters, Joyce Ann Pavetti and husband, Keith, of Penrose, Colo., Tammy Sue Tarosky and husband, Daniel, of Plum; and Carol Jean Byrne and husband, Jack, of Bolivia, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Linda Minnich, of Dewittville, N.Y.; and four nieces and eight nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Dennis H. Minnich and Charles W. "Chuck" Minich. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, Pa. Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Brick Church Cemetery in Burrell Township, Pa. Contributions may be made in Patricia's honor to a . Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home. To send a condolence to Patricia's family or to view a video tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.