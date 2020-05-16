William "Bill" Huselton Hake, 89, of Kittanning, died Wednesday May 13, 2020, in Country Manor Personal Care Home, Kittanning.He was born on April 13, 1931, the son of Clayton and LaVerne Hake.Bill was a 1950 graduate of Kittanning High School. He married Lorma Peterson on June 14, 1968, and she preceded him in death in August of 2005.Bill worked for Meadow Gold Dairies, Pullman Standard and Butler Ferguson Fabrication. He also was a custodian for the Armstrong School District.He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kittanning, the Kittanning – East Brady Lodge No. 244 F. & A.M. since 1959, and Hose Co. No. 1 VFD in Kittanning, since 1961.Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and woodworking. He also liked watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.Left behind to cherish his memory is his sister, Bonnie (Joe) Bowser; nephews, Clayton (Cindy) John and Terry (Elizabeth) John; and nieces: Kimberly (John) Yankasky, Debbie (Dan) Kaza and Nikki (Jeremy) Rake.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lorma; and two sisters, Gaye (Bob) John and Gayle (Edward) DeMattie.The family of Bill Hake will hold a private viewing and service on Saturday in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Deb Kociban officiating.Burial will follow in the Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery.For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 16, 2020.