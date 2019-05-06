Edith Leona Simmons, 86, of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at her home in Brookstone Estates in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Bethel Baptist Church in rural Vandalia, with Dr. Ben Foxworth officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hill Cemetery in VanBurensburg. Visitation will be held from noon until time of services on Thursday at the church. Memorials: Bethel Baptist Church. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Simmons was born on July 12, 1932, in Vandalia, the daughter of Henry and Beulah (Caudry) Campbell. She married Floyd H. Simmons, and together they raised three children; he preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 1992.
Edith was a homemaker and also worked at Majestic Drapery in Vandalia. She enjoyed knitting and sewing. Edith was a very devoted and faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Simmons of Vandalia; daughter, Sandra Simmons of Mobile, Ala.; son-in-law, Robert Hellman and wife Tammy of Vandalia; grandchildren, Derek Hellman, Ryan Hellman, Alan Paulding and Trevor Simmons; a great-granddaughter; and brothers, Malcolm Campbell and Vern Lanham.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Charlotte Hellman; and siblings, Dorothy Frey, Kenneth Campbell, Vera Hendrix, Ramona Lanham and Wesley Lanham.
Published in The Leader-Union from May 6 to May 15, 2019