Keith Willis Dotray, 66, of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Interment in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia will be at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Thursday. Memorials: FAYCO Enterprises Inc. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Dotray was born on Nov. 11, 1953, in Vandalia, the son of Willis Dawson and Anna Lucille (Bingaman) Dotray.
He worked in the recycling department of FAYCO Enterprises in Vandalia.
He is survived by his brother, David and wife Janet of Vandalia; sister, Janice Evans and friend Mike Alsbury of Vandalia; nephews, John Dotray and wife Cheryl, Chad Dotray and wife April, Bill Evans and wife Michelle, and Christopher Evans and wife Christine; niece, Melissa Lewis; and great-nieces and –nephews, Cole, Madison and baby Huntlee, who is on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marlene Fern Dotray.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 12 to Jan. 22, 2020