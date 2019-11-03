Kenneth L. "Kenny" Smith, 69, of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Barnes Medical Center in St. Louis, Mo.
In keeping with Kenny's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Smith was born on Dec. 30, 1949, in Vandalia, the son of John Lee Smith and Betty Jeane (Davidson) Slater.
Kenny was a retired employee of the Illinois Department of Corrections and also worked at Andy's Café and Deverick Printing. Kenny was an avid antique and muscle car buff, and loved his pets.
He is survived by his daughter, Vicky Dunn and Stephen of Belleville; grandchildren, Christopher Dunn and Emily Dunn, both of Belleville; uncle, Joe Smith of Texas; aunt, Donna Smith of Virginia; caregivers, Tori Bunker and Bill; and his Sweetbriar family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an uncle, Jim Smith.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 3 to Nov. 13, 2019