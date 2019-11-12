Troy Wesley Evans, 62, of Brownstown, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Fayette County Hospital emergency room in Vandalia.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Northside Christian Church in Vandalia, with a Ceremony of Remembrance immediately following. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Evans was born on Jan. 1, 1957, in Piggott, Ark., the son of Royce and Madeline (Causey) Evans.
Troy was a mechanic by trade, and he enjoyed collecting coins and arrowheads. He also raced stock cars for many years at the Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown.
He is survived by his son, Troy Evans Jr. and girlfriend Angela Smith of Womac; daughters, Crystal Mann of Ramsey, Tanya Evans of Granite City, and Brittany and husband Drew Spencer of Vandalia; stepchildren, Zachary Skirvin, Tasha Skirvin and Megan Indermark; brothers, Curtis Evans, Bobby Evans, Gerald Evans and Donald Evans; sisters, Betty Litaker and Margie Litaker; grandchildren, Sarah Evans, Courtney Evans, Aaron Mann, Hunter Mann, Destany Tomarchio, Anthony Funk, Emery Spencer and Elaine Spencer; and his pet companions, Bossy and BooBoo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles Evans, Kenneth Evans, Gary Evans and Richard Evans; and a sister, Carolyn King.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 12 to Nov. 20, 2019