Forrest Eugene Sutton, 82, Lebanon, passed away at 8:21 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home.
A native of Washington County, he was born Jan. 8, 1937, to the late William Carl and Elizabeth Ann Shewmaker Sutton. He was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church, an Air Force Veteran Ranger, and a retired employee of the General Electric Company.
Survivors include: his wife, Patricia Lewis Sutton; a son, Ricky Dale Sutton of Lawrenceburg; a stepdaughter, Dawn Bennett (Calvin) of Campbellsville; three stepsons, Roy Dewayne Pelly and Michael Pelly (Joyce) of Campbellsville, and Terry Edwin Pelly (Kathy) of Knifley; numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren; a brother, Bobby Sutton (Margaret) of Jeffersonville, Indiana; and two sisters, Carleen Hornsby of Las Vegas, Nevada and Peggy Kays of Fairfield, Ohio.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, at Carey & Son Funeral Home, Springfield, with burial in Peter Cemetery at Mackville where military rites were conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Aaron Sherrell, pastor of the Springfield Baptist Church, officiated.
Pallbearers were his grandsons, Matthew and A.J. and his stepgrandsons, Michael, Terry, Hunter, and Ethan Pelly.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Kosair Children's Hospital.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Aug. 21, 2019