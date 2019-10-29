Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

Francis Kenneth Ewing, 71, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Sept. 4, 1948, in Marion County. He was a former truck driver and veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved his family and driving his truck.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Francis Gerald Ewing; one brother, Charles Ray Ewing; and one grandson, Blake Lawson.

Survivors include: his mother, Pauline Russell Ewing of Loretto; two daughters, Lisa Carol Lawson (Dan) of Lebanon and Tina Lynn Blank (Brian) of Lawrenceburg; four grandchildren, Hannah, Isabella, Kalina, and Elizabeth; five sisters, Rose Marie Simms (Tom) and Patricia Lynn Ewing, all of Lebanon, Kathryn Ann Reynolds (J.T.) of Saint Joe, Martha Ann Knopp (Wayne) of Finley, and Mary Carmel Ewing (Mike Engler) of LaGrange; four brothers, Joseph Terrence Ewing of Loretto, Joseph Clarence Ewing of Campbellsville, Timothy Gerald Ewing (Kym) of Tennessee, and James Douglas Ewing of Greensburg; and one sister-in-law, Phyllis Farmer Ewing of Raywick.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto. Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside. Cremation will follow with committal services to be held at a later date in St. Charles Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Mattingly Funeral Home.

Memorials may go to Mass of the Air or Masses and may be made at the funeral home.

